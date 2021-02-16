Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 14th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PLL traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,569. The company has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

