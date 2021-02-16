Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 22,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.