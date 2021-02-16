Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $903,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

