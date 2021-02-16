Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $274,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

