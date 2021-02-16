Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 20,281 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. 245,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.