Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

