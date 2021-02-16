Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 14,090 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 49,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 106,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

