Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,731,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 9,179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

