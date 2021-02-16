pEOS Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $580,544.53 and approximately $6,183.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

