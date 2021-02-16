Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

PEGRY opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.984 per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.