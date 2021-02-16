PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $429,665. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,634. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.