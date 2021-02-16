PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.