PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $345.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $309.44 and last traded at $304.29, with a volume of 124221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.37.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,641,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

