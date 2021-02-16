Paycom Software (PAYC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $437.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $415.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $488.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $457.00 to $513.00.

12/22/2020 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $457.00 to $513.00.

PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

