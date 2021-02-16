Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.