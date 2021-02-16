Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

