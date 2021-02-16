Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. 8,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

