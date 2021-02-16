Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 41.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 478.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $662.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.71. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $755.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

