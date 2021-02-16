Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 41.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 478.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $662.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.03 and a 200 day moving average of $642.71. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $755.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

