Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

