Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,034.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8,619.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.14. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,350 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.