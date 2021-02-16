Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 43.93 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £259.53 million and a PE ratio of -12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pantheon Resources Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.52 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.12.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

