Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 43.93 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £259.53 million and a PE ratio of -12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pantheon Resources Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.52 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.12.

Get Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) alerts:

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.