PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,354,906. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Truist boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

