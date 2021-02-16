Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

