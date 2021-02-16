Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

