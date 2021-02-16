Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock worth $70,742,758 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

