Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,614. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

