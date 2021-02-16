Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Critical Comparison

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ozon and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.46 billion 3.13 -$121.84 million ($3.46) -30.89

Ozon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overstock.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ozon and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 4 2 0 2.33 Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.92%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 0.73% 6.83% 2.78%

Summary

Overstock.com beats Ozon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

