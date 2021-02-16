Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.39-2.54 EPS.

Otter Tail stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.