Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

