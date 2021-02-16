OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $456.60

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.60 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 158914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.40 ($5.82).

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.71.

In other news, insider Jason Elphick sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total value of £27,669.66 ($36,150.59).

About OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

