Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $134,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 299,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

