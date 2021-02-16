Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,558,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287,126 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE KYN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.46.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.