Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $315.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.67 and a 200-day moving average of $296.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.