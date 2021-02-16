Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

