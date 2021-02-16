Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

