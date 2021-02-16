Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,855 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

