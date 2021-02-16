Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $265,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

