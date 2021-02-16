Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,869,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.