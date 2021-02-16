Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OESX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

