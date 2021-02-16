Origo (OGO) Tops One Day Volume of $3.12 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

