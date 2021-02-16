Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Oriental Land stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

