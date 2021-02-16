O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $135,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

