Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OEG opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

