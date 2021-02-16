OptionRoom Trading 20% Higher This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and $4.33 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00005584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00061326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00265938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00073237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00188495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00395074 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

