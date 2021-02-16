Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,775,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,363,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

