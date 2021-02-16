Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bloom Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.