Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $68,826.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00065721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00909848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00049670 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.85 or 0.05094650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.