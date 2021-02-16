Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.06

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.06 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 23102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

