Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

