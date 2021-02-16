Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head to Head Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Booking and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 19 10 0 2.30 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $1,960.28, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 15.68% 25.72% 5.84% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booking and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $15.07 billion 5.85 $4.87 billion $102.57 20.97 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

Booking beats Online Vacation Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

